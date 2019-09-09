Intruder shot, killed on Labor Day in NE Oklahoma City identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified the man killed in a Labor Day shooting.

On September 2, at around 2:00 p.m., police responded to a home near NE 44th and Prospect for a home invasion call.

“This intruder had a gun. The homeowner grabbed their gun, discharged the weapon, and killed the intruder,” Lt. Carlton Harman said.

Police said a 46-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, he was identified as Bruce Miller.

Four people were present in the home at the time of the incident and all were interviewed and released pending further investigation.