Lawton police investigating after man’s body found

Posted 12:01 pm, September 9, 2019, by

LAWTON, Okla. – Authorities in Lawton are still investigating after a man’s body was found in Lawton this weekend.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the area of S.W. 13th St. and G Ave. on an unattended death.

When officers arrived, investigators discovered a man’s body.

After the Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene, the victim’s body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

At this point, officials say the man’s identity and cause of death are still unknown.

