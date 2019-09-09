× Man arrested after allegedly holding victim against her will inside his home

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after he allegedly held a woman against her will inside his home for several days.

According to an arrest affidavit, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a home along N.E. 67th St. after someone called 911 to say that her friend was being held against her will and needed help.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was whispering to them through a bathroom window.

The affidavit states that the woman couldn’t leave the house because she was locked inside by secured burglar bars.

The affidavit states that the victim was “visibly upset, shaking, and whispering to us” and said that the suspect, 41-year-old Simmon Boyd, was asleep.

Authorities told the victim to hide in a specific spot in the home while they banged on the window to wake up Boyd.

After waking up, officers said Boyd acted like he was trying to hide and refused to come to the door.

Officials say they could hear Boyd say, “Are you OK? Where you at?” He told investigators that someone was in his house when he went to sleep, and “now she’s gone.”

The affidavit states that Boyd wasn’t sure how the victim would have gotten out of the house and officers could hear him looking for her.

Ultimately, Boyd came outside and was taken into custody.

Boyd was arrested on complaints of kidnapping and forcible oral sodomy.