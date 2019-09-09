Metro armed robbery suspect captured

EDMOND, Okla. – A man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a metro Dollar General over the weekend has been captured.

At around 9 p.m. Saturday, there was an armed robbery at the Dollar General near Waterloo and Coltrane.

Officials say during the robbery, a store clerk’s purse and car were stolen.

“Then he went behind the counter, and he came out with her purse. That’s when I saw one of the workers run after him,” said Zac Gilbert, who was inside the store at the time of the robbery. “Then we were probably standing no closer than me and you are right now, he pulled the gun on her and was like, ‘don’t come any closer or I’ll shoot.'”

The suspects then led the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a short pursuit before wrecking near I-35 and Seward Road.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Alexis Nugent was taken into custody, but officials were still looking for 30-year-old Lawrence Lewis.

Nugent was booked into the Oklahoma County on complaints of accessory to a felony and robbery with a firearm.

The Guthrie News Page reports on Monday that Lewis was taken into custody.

It is unknown where Lewis was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says the duo’s crime spree started in Texas with a pursuit, then allegedly stole a vehicle and traveled to Ardmore where they stole another vehicle and drove to the Deer Creek area.