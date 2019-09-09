Murder victim identified after shooting at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have released the identity of a murder victim more than a week after his death.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, police were called to an apartment complex near N.W. 10th and Tulsa following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man’s body at the complex.

At the time, police did not identify the victim.

Now, officials say the victim has been identified as 50-year-old Edward Cornelius.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

