No arrests made in connection to deadly Del City shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. – Authorities are releasing more information about a shooting that left one man dead in Del City.

On Friday, investigators received a 911 call from a woman who said that she just shot 39-year-old Jason Grandstaff.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Grandstaff dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Loved ones told News 4 that Grandstaff was in the process of moving out of his friend’s home when the shooting occurred.

“He was trying to warn the guy what he was getting involved in. The girl he was going to warn him about ended up shooting him,” said Pam Riggle, a family friend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office say Christy Birdsall, who admitted to shooting Grandstaff, said the shooting was in self-defense.

Investigators say Birdsall told them that Grandstaff was shot after he forced his way into the home.

So far, officers say no arrests have been made.

They say investigators will present their findings to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office, who will ultimately determine if charges will be filed.