Scene cleared after suspicious package found in NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a suspicious package found in northeast Oklahoma City.
Police and fire crews responded to the scene Monday just before 11:30 a.m. near NE 13th and Lincoln.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 4 that the package came through the mail and was covered in writing.
At this point, the fire department is assisting the OU Police Department with the investigation.
