Scene cleared after suspicious package found in NE Oklahoma City

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a suspicious package found in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene Monday just before 11:30 a.m. near NE 13th and Lincoln.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 4 that the package came through the mail and was covered in writing.

At this point, the fire department is assisting the OU Police Department with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.