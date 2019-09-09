Scene cleared after suspicious package found in NE Oklahoma City

Posted 11:53 am, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:23PM, September 9, 2019

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared. 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a suspicious package found in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene Monday just before 11:30 a.m. near NE 13th and Lincoln.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 4 that the package came through the mail and was covered in writing.

At this point, the fire department is assisting the OU Police Department with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.