Officials say fire that sparked deadly home explosion was intentionally set

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say a deadly home explosion in southwest Oklahoma was no accident.

Late last month, fire crews rushed to a home near Lawton on a possible home explosion.

When they put out the flames, they discovered a man’s body inside the home.

While it might have looked like an accident, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office said it was treating the case like a homicide since the home didn’t have working utilities at the time of the explosion.

Now, the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office says it appears that the home was intentionally set on fire before the explosion.

The man’s body was identified as 44-year-old Anthony Ferrara, a Lawton chiropractor. Investigators tell KSWO that they believe he played a role in setting the fire but that he did not intend on killing himself.

At this point, the investigation is still ongoing. They say they are still waiting for the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to make a final determination in the case.