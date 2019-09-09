OHP: 15-year-old killed, another teen injured in Seminole County vehicle crash

Posted 8:03 am, September 9, 2019

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – A 15-year-old was killed and another teen was injured following a vehicle crash in Seminole County.

It happened Monday, just before 12:30 a.m., on State Highway 56, approximately four miles south of Sasakwa.

According to a trooper’s report, a 15-year-old, of Ada, was driving eastbound on the highway when he departed the roadway to the left and lost control, reentering the roadway then exiting the roadway to the right. His vehicle then hit a fence and utility pole, overturning.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. His 17-year-old passenger, also of Ada, was taken to the hospital and later released.

OHP says the cause of the collision was due to an unsafe speed.

