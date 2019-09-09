Homicide, arson investigation underway after body found in garage apartment in SW Oklahoma City 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide and arson after a body was found inside a garage apartment.

On September 6, at around 8:20 p.m., police responded to a check the welfare call near SW 23rd and Robinson.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside.

Oklahoma City police identified the man as 28-year-old John White on Monday.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say due to signs of a fire at the scene, homicide investigators and arson investigators are working together on the case.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.