Oklahoma City police investigating homicide; no arrests made

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating the city’s 56th homicide of the year.

On Saturday, at around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call near NW 10th and Rockwell.

Police arrived at the scene and did not find any victims. However, a short time later, a victim arrived at a hospital by private vehicle and was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.