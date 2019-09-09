Oklahoma City police investigating social media threat against local school

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after a threat was made on social media, targeting a local middle school.

On Monday night, officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District released a statement to address the threat.

“Tonight, OKCPS was made aware of a social media threat that was made against Capitol Hill Middle School that is being shared between students at multiple schools. OKCPS Security and OKC Police are currently investigating the credibility of the threat. Until we know more, OKCPS plans to have additional security on campus at CHMS tomorrow while authorities continue to investigate.

The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority and OKCPS takes any threat of violence seriously. We are very grateful for our staff and families who quickly notified district officials and law enforcement. We hope members of our community will continue to report these threats so they can be investigated,” the district said in a statement.

Officials stress if you know anything about the threat, you should call the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Authorities say the person or persons behind the threat may face charges.