Oklahoma City police shoot, kill alleged murder suspect after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police shot and killed an armed man after a wild chase in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon.

At this point, police have not identified the suspect.

"The pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes​," Capt. Larry Withrow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

It was 20 minutes of sheer terror for anyone on the road, and it came to a dramatic end at N.W. 122nd and MacArthur.

The alleged suspect had turned onto N.W. 120th Court leading to the La Petite Daycare.

"I saw police officers turn down this street here I guess to block the guy because he was coming back through the neighborhood, then I heard a whole bunch of gunshots," Bernard Mace said.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 caught a gun flying out of the man's hand.

Police did not confirm whether the suspect fired first. You can see a bullet hole in a patrol car and a shattered glass window.

But the video is clear: the man drew his gun at officers, then police opened fire.

​"The pursuit came to an end when the suspect jumped out of his vehicle, raised a gun and pointed it at officers. Officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect," Capt. Withrow said.

Police say six officers were involved in the shooting.

Paramedics took the suspect to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigated the scene for hours.

Traffic was a nightmare as officers diverted drivers around N.W. 122nd and MacArthur.

People who live and work in the area were left shaken.

​"I was a little nervous at first. I didn't think it was going to end in this kind of situation​," Mace said.

The six officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.