Oklahoma homeowner holds wanted man at gunpoint

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Rebecca Pittman was home doing laundry when she looked out the window and was face-to-face with a suspect on the run from police.

“See how tall he must’ve been? Because I was looking right at his face,” she said, showing News 4 where it all happened.

Lawrence Lewis was on the run from police after he allegedly robbed a Dollar General in Edmond on Saturday.

On Monday morning, Rebecca Pittman found him in her garage.

“I was thinking I was gonna see raccoons honestly, and then I saw somebody I didn’t know, and I was like ahhh! How do I react?” said Pittman.

She says she immediately ran to grab her father who was inside their house at the time.

“I ran and told my dad I was like, 'There’s somebody in the garage. I think it could be that guy,'" she said. "He grabbed his gun and said, 'Call the police'.”

Her father kept Lewis on the ground until police arrived and arrested him.

Court documents say Lewis was in Oklahoma with his girlfriend who was already behind bars. The duo's crime spree started in Texas with a chase. They're accused of stealing two cars before driving to the Edmond area.

Homeowners have been on edge since they first heard over the weekend that Lewis could be hiding in their neighborhood.

“I was terrified. I was like oh my gosh, this is happening right next door,” said neighbor Nicole Hope. “It’s crazy. You think you’re going to move out here to the country and you don’t think things are going to happen like that."

Pittman says if her dad wasn't around, the outcome could've been very different.

“I don’t think fear is in him. He just grabbed his gun and went out there like it was nothing, ordered him to the ground and the guy thankfully didn’t do anything,” said Pittman.

Pittman says her 11-year-old daughter was home at the time, but stayed in her room with the door locked and is safe.

Lewis is now in the Oklahoma County Jail.