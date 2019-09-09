Oklahoma man charged following 2017 crash that killed teen

COVINGTON, Okla. – Authorities say a man who was behind the wheel in a deadly crash with a freight train is now facing charges.

In August of 2017, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 36-year-old Anthony Kegin was driving near Fairmont when he failed to yield to an eastbound train at the railroad crossing.

Investigators say Kegin was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but his 17-year-old passenger wasn’t so lucky.

Family and friends told News 4 that 17-year-old Trevor Navratil died at the scene from his injuries.

“You would just walk into class, and he would have just a big smile on his face,” Gavin Smith, the Covington-Douglas quarterback, told News 4 in 2017. “He would start talking crap all the time. He was the one to make you smile and happy if you were down.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than two years after the crash, Kegin is now facing charges.

According to online court records, Kegin has been charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter in connection to the case.

He is currently being held without bond.