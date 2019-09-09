× Oklahoma mother arrested after 3-month-old rushed to hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma mother is facing complaints of child neglect after two young children were found living in deplorable conditions.

According to court documents obtained by News 4, Oklahoma City officers were called to a home late last month following a call from DHS. A child welfare specialist told investigators that a malnourished 3-month-old and 3-year-old were staying in unlivable conditions.

When officers went into the home, they realized there was no electricity, no running water, and no food inside the house. Investigators said there were feces on the floor and a toddler was running around with feces on his leg.

Authorities say they found the 3-month-old child, who was “sweating and blue with labored breathing.”

After the infant was rushed to the hospital, doctors realized that she was suffering from sepsis, acute kidney failure, and high sodium levels. Doctors said the child was suffering from severe dehydration and malnourishment.

Court documents state that as officers were interviewing the children’s mother, Dezirae Stapleton, she told them that she had noticed that the baby wasn’t eating normally, but did not take her to the doctor.

Stapleton also said that she hadn’t given the infant a bath for about three days.

Stapleton was arrested on four counts of child neglect.