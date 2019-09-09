Oklahoma school damaged from flooding back open

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. – An Oklahoma school damaged from flooding over the spring season is back open and students are returning to classes.

Webbers Falls Public Schools students were supposed to begin classes on August 9, but that changed to September 3 due to cleanup.

According to FOX 23, the open date was then postponed to September 9 while school officials waited on the fire marshal’s approval.

Dozens of volunteers help put in floors, ceilings, doorknobs and more.

On August 31, staff gathered in the cafeteria for a free dinner as a thank you for all of their hard work.

Click here to read more.