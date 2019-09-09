One year later: Boy charged after stabbing attack at school assembly

LUTHER, Okla. – Authorities said a boy who allegedly used a knife to attack a female classmate during a school assembly last year is facing charges.

In August of 2018, emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing at Luther High School.

Officials say it was the first day of class for students at Luther High School, so the news of a reported attack came as a shock to many parents in the community.

Witnesses say all of the students were in the school’s auditorium for a ‘welcome back’ assembly when a 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old girl.

Officials with the Luther Fire Department say the victim was treated for “multiple stab wounds to her upper back, arm, wrist and head.”

A family member told News 4 that the freshman was stabbed 11 times.

Officials with the Luther Police Department tell News 4 that the alleged suspect used a folding knife with a curved blade during the attack.

According to court documents, police say the teen wanted to be in a romantic relationship with the girl, but she only liked him as a friend.

Now a year after the attack, charges have been filed.

Court records show that the 15-year-old is now charged with assault and battery, as well as maiming.

The victim has since recovered from her injuries.