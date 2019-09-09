× OSBI investigating after man attacked, robbed in his home

KONAWA, Okla. – A man is recovering after being attacked and robbed in his Konawa home over the weekend.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the man heard knocking at his front door just after midnight Sunday.

The 51-year-old told officials he was not expecting anyone and three individuals forced their way into his home.

The three people allegedly assaulted the man and took off with several of his belongings.

Officials tell News 4 the man was taken to the hospital to be treated and later released.

The incident remains under investigation.