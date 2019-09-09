Police identify man found dead in burned out home in southwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- Police have identified the man found Friday night in a burned-out home in southwest Oklahoma City.

“It’s just horrible. I’m just totally in shock. The tears haven’t stopped,” White’s grandmother Joann Kapella said.

28-year-old John D. White has been confirmed as the victim.

“There were signs of a fire at the scene and for that reason, arson investigators are investigating this alongside homicide investigators,” Oklahoma City Police Officer Megan Morgan said.

Police responded to the home around 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening for a welfare check.

“You don’t expect that kind of thing to happen in your neighborhood,” neighbor Chelsea Davis said.

Kapella said White had used the dating app Grindr three days before his body was found. She said she was concerned with him meeting people he didn’t know.

“I said, ‘Baby, you’ve got to be more careful here. You’re going to get hurt or something is going to happen to you. Don’t do these things. Don’t go around those places, those people,'” Kapella said. “I watch Law & Order and CSI and I see all the horrible things people do and I think, ‘No. This is not my life. This is not part of people I know. This is not part of my family.’”

Loved ones are now praying for answers and hoping justice is served.

“When something like this happens, I don’t think people like that should be on this earth because they’re just going to do it again to somebody else and tear up somebody else’s family,” Kapella said.

Police told News 4 White’s car is missing. They released a stock photo showing what his car looks like. It's a gold 1999 Toyota Avalon with tribal tag CHO-8775.

Family and friends said White’s dog is also missing.

KFOR asked about the Grindr connection. Oklahoma City police said they haven't made that link yet. We've also reached out to the app and haven't heard back.