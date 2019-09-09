Police investigating murder that led up to chase, deadly officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are still investigating what led up to a deadly shooting that claimed a woman's life, and ultimately resulted in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Neighbors say the gated neighborhood near N.W. 122nd and County Line Rd. is usually quiet, so they were shocked when several police cars showed up on Monday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to a home in the community following a reported domestic-related shooting call.

As police were responding to the scene, they learned that the alleged shooting suspect was trying to make his getaway. Around 3:30 p.m., officers attempted to pull over the alleged suspect.

However, the driver refused to stop and led them on a short chase across northwest Oklahoma City.

The suspect ended up pulling into a parking lot near a daycare. As patrol cars blocked the roadway, the suspect could be seen getting out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand.

At that point, officers shot the suspect.

Officials confirmed that the victim and the alleged suspect both died from their injuries.

Now, investigators are trying to piece together exactly what led up to the original shooting.

So far, authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect.