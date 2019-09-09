Popular Route 66 tourist stop damaged by arsonist

AMARILLO, Texas – Authorities in Texas are searching for an arsonist who damaged a popular tourist stop near Amarillo.

The Cadillac Ranch has been a popular landmark for drivers traveling along Route 66 in the Texas Panhandle for decades.

Ant Farm created the public art installation in 1974 and made it free for guests to stop and take pictures, or even leave a mark of their own on the cars.

Now, authorities are searching for an arsonist who damaged the oldest Cadillac at the site.

“Last night, the oldest of the 10 Cadillacs was set on fire. Though we’re heartbroken by this act of vandalism and the layers of history that were so carelessly destroyed, fortunately, the structural integrity of the Cadillac is still sound. When all is said and done, the Cadillac Ranch still stands as a testament to time, beauty, art, and history- despite the callous attempt to erase it. Much like their West Texas home, these Cadillacs are iconic for their strength- through adversity, drought, wind, and fire, they remain standing through the decades,” the ranch said in a statement.

Officials say they will press charges if the arsonist is found.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.