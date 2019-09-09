Silver Alert cancelled for missing 76-year-old woman
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been cancelled. Officials say Stuart has been found.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old woman.
Officials are looking for Carolyn Jo Stuart, who is described as a white female, around 5’4″, approximately 130 pounds with hazel eyes.
Stuart was last seen leaving for work on September 6 in Tulsa driving a light gold 2009 Toyota Corolla with the tag GVH743.
Authorities say Stuart recently suffered a stroke, has high blood pressure and is presenting memory issues.
If you know her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at (918) 756-4311.