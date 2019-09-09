Silver Alert cancelled for missing 76-year-old woman

Posted 6:08 am, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46AM, September 9, 2019

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been cancelled. Officials say Stuart has been found. 

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old woman.

Officials are looking for Carolyn Jo Stuart, who is described as a white female, around 5’4″, approximately 130 pounds with hazel eyes.

Stuart was last seen leaving for work on September 6 in Tulsa driving a light gold 2009 Toyota Corolla with the tag GVH743.

Authorities say Stuart recently suffered a stroke, has high blood pressure and is presenting memory issues.

If you know her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at (918) 756-4311.

