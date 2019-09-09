State Players Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

Posted 1:44 pm, September 9, 2019, by

A player from both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were honored by the Big 12 for their performances over the weekend.

Oklahoma cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Radley-Hiles returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble in OU’s 70-14 win over South Dakota.

Sanders passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards in OSU’s 56-14 win over McNeese State.

It was the first weekly award for both players.

