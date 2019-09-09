× Murder suspect shot after leading Oklahoma City officers on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect has been shot after leading officers on a dangerous chase through Oklahoma City.

Officials said it all started as a domestic-related shooting near N.W. 122nd and County Line Rd. A short time later, investigators confirmed that the victim who was shot died.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police officers attempted to pull over the alleged murder suspect.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

At one point during the chase, the suspect led officers into a cul-de-sac where it looked like it might come to an end. However, the suspect made a U-turn and was able to weave in-and-out of patrol cars.

During the chase, the suspect stopped several times in a neighborhood near Britton and Rockwell Ave. but did not surrender.

Officers were attempting to keep their distance since he was believed to be armed, and they warned that they couldn’t see through the dark-tinted windows.

The driver turned onto Hefner Rd. where he sped through intersections.

Officers with stop sticks attempted to stop him near Hefner Rd. and MacArthur, but the suspect drove into oncoming traffic to avoid the stop sticks.

The suspect eventually made a U-turn on Hefner Rd., and headed westbound. After turning into the Blue Stem neighborhood, he was forced to run over stop sticks before turning northbound on MacArthur Blvd.

At N.W. 122nd and MacArthur Blvd, the suspect drove squeezed through cars to turn onto 122nd St.

After driving into a shopping center near N.W. 122nd and MacArthur Blvd., the suspect turned around and jumped out of the vehicle.

Scanner traffic indicated that the suspect began firing shots and was armed with a weapon. However, it has not been confirmed if he opened fire on officers.

Video captured by Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 showed the suspect armed with a gun in his hand as he got out of the vehicle.

At that point, officers opened fire and shot the suspect in front of a daycare at the shopping center.

So far, the suspect’s injuries and his condition is not known.

Officers are warning drivers to avoid the area, adding that streets near N.W. 122nd and MacArthur will be closed for some time.

Officials at the La Petite daycare say all of the children who were in their care are safe. They say parents should check their app for more information about picking their children up.