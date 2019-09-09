Teen charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing classmate at high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - A Luther teen is now facing felony charges after he allegedly stabbed his female classmate several times inside a high school auditorium.

The suspect will be tried as an adult with one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of maiming.

The chaos inside Luther High School is being relived one year later.

A 15-year-old boy is now facing felony charges for allegedly whipping out a knife during an assembly and stabbing one of his classmates several times.

“I could hear the thud, thud of it and you could see all the blood,” a senior at Luther High School said.

It was a horrific kick off to the 2018 school year.

A 14-year-old girl was covered in blood and airlifted with a tube in her chest, suffering from gashes in her head, torso, and arm, eventually losing feeling in her hand.

The suspect admitted to police the victim was a “crush that he could never be with”.

A year long, intensive investigation was launched.

The suspect went through a psychological evaluation while being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

One man tells News 4 in this small town everybody knows everybody.

“This frankly is beyond what the police or the school can do,” Mark Hagewood, the volunteer director at the Luther Community Service Center, said. “This is something that is a home problem.”

But according to court documents, medical staff reported that the suspect “displayed superior intellect” and “intended to harm” even saying, “If he got out and saw the victim in public he would kill her.”

One doctor testified “there is most likely no available psychiatric facility that could provide the necessary one-on-one therapy for the juvenile.”

This was a pivotal statement that led to an Oklahoma County judge’s decision that the teen will be tried as an adult.

The victim in this case took to social media to tell her story, posting to Facebook, “I’m still going to have questions until the day I die. I haven’t and I’m not going to let this define who I am as a person and let it let others pity me and feel sorry for me.”

The 15-year-old suspect had no other criminal record but was suspended multiple times in middle school.