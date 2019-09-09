Two children injured after man allegedly drives drunk, crashes vehicle in Major County 

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. – Alcohol played a factor in a rollover crash over the weekend, injuring two children, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened Sunday, at around 10:15 p.m., on US60, near the Major County/ Dewey County line.

According to a trooper’s report, a 44-year-old man was driving northbound on the highway and traveled off the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then rolled onto the driver’s side, coming to a rest in a field.

The report states an 8-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were in the vehicle and taken to the hospital, each for a head injury. The driver refused treatment at the scene.

OHP officials say DUI – alcohol was the cause of the collision and the driver’s ability was impaired.

The driver and children were not wearing their seat belts.