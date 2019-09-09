Two children injured after man allegedly drives drunk, crashes vehicle in Major County 

Posted 1:00 pm, September 9, 2019, by

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. – Alcohol played a factor in a rollover crash over the weekend, injuring two children, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened Sunday, at around 10:15 p.m., on US60, near the Major County/ Dewey County line.

According to a trooper’s report, a 44-year-old man was driving northbound on the highway and traveled off the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then rolled onto the driver’s side, coming to a rest in a field.

The report states an 8-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were in the vehicle and taken to the hospital, each for a head injury. The driver refused treatment at the scene.

OHP officials say DUI – alcohol was the cause of the collision and the driver’s ability was impaired.

The driver and children were not wearing their seat belts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.