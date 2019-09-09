US Marshals, Tulsa authorities arrest man, woman in possession of stolen vehicle, firearms

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – A man and woman wanted in other states were arrested in Tulsa last week.

On September 6, US Marshals and Tulsa police arrested Jacob Welch and Krystal Magee.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Welch and Magee were in a stolen vehicle and in possession of multiple stolen rifles and pistols.

The sheriff’s office says Welch had multi-state warrants for armed robbery.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on several complaints, including bringing stolen property into state and fugitive from justice. He is being held without bond a hold from West Virginia.

Magee was also booked into the Tulsa County Jail on the same complaints, and is being held without bond on a hold from West Virginia and Louisiana.