Wildlife department announces winner of Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp design competition

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has announced the winner of the Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp design competition.

According to the department, the Canada goose was the subject for the Waterfowl Stamp design competition, which has been conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation since 1980.

The department says Anthony Padgett, from Noblesville, Indiana, was declared the winner.

Padgett’s art will be on the 2020-21 Oklahoma Waterfowl stamp and received a $1,200 award.

Judges looked at each piece of work in terms of anatomical accuracy, artistic composition and suitability for printing.

Honorable mentions were Payton Christensen from Spanish Fork, UT; Justin Madding from Danville, AR; and, Buck Spencer from Junction City, OR.

Padgett and all honorable mentions will appear in an issue for Outdoor Oklahoma magazine.