Altus homicide suspect taken into custody in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Altus was taken into custody in Oklahoma City this week.

Altus police were looking for 28-year-old Quamell Massenburg.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Altus police responded to the area near South Joy and West Victory Street on a report of a man being shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Tychance Martin, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Massenburg was identified as a suspect in the case and an arrest warrant for first-degree murder was obtained by police.

According to police on Tuesday, Massenburg contacted Altus police on Monday, saying he wanted to surrender.

Detectives traveled to Oklahoma City and took Massenburg into custody without incident.

He was transported back to Altus and is being held at the Jackson County Jail without bond.