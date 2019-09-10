Altus homicide suspect taken into custody in Oklahoma City

Posted 7:39 am, September 10, 2019, by

Quamell Massenburg

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Altus was taken into custody in Oklahoma City this week.

Altus police were looking for 28-year-old Quamell Massenburg.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Altus police responded to the area near South Joy and West Victory Street on a report of a man being shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Tychance Martin, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Massenburg was identified as a suspect in the case and an arrest warrant for first-degree murder was obtained by police.

According to police on Tuesday, Massenburg contacted Altus police on Monday, saying he wanted to surrender.

Detectives traveled to Oklahoma City and took Massenburg into custody without incident.

He was transported back to Altus and is being held at the Jackson County Jail without bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.