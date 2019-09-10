Child found “sweating terribly” in vehicle with man accused of being under the influence of intoxicants, officials say

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A man accused of being under the influence of intoxicants was arrested last month after he was found “slumped over” in a vehicle with a child in the back seat and the heat blowing at a high speed.

On August 25, at around 1 a.m., a Wagoner County deputy was called to the area near 90th and 257th in reference to a vehicle sitting at the entrance of a neighborhood.

When the deputy arrived on scene, a man was found “slumped over the steering wheel” of the vehicle and a juvenile female in the back seat.

Officials say the deputy had to shake the man, later identified as Tyler Eastman, through a driver’s window that was rolled down for two minutes until he woke up.

Officials say a sobriety test was administered and determined Eastman was under the influence of intoxicants.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in the back seat, “sweating terribly due to the heat in the vehicle being set on the hottest setting and the fan was blowing at high speed.”

DHS officials were called and the child was released to a family member.

The sheriff’s office says marijuana, smoking paraphernalia, heroin, straws and Xanax were found in the vehicle.

Eastman was taken into custody and charged with DUI, child endangerment, possession of heroin, possession of Xanax and possession of paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $3,500 and was released the next day after posting bond.