Goodwill teams up with Scissortail Park to provide jobs to employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Scissortail Park prepares for its grand opening later this month, a new partnership has been announced to create new jobs.

On Tuesday, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma and Scissortail Park announced that they were joining forces.

“Goodwill has a long and successful history in Oklahoma City of working with individuals facing challenges to employment, and we see this partnership as a great opportunity to further our mission,” Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma President & CEO Mark Barth said. “As part of that great tradition, we are thrilled to work together with Scissortail Park on this new venue in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City, bringing together and supporting local communities and citizens.”

Since hundreds of events will be scheduled at Scissortail Park, Goodwill is hiring employees to provide continuous maintenance at the park and special event support.

“The partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma simply underscores the mission of Scissortail Park – it’s for everyone,” Scissortail Park Foundation President & CEO Maureen Heffernan said. “The Park is open and willing to work with area nonprofits, especially since we are a nonprofit organization as well. Contracting with Goodwill for our janitorial and custodial services at the Park benefits us both and I look forward to a successful working relationship.”

If you are looking for a job, you can apply online at Goodwill.