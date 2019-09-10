Gross or Great? Hostess posts new Twinkie flavors, including peanut butter and pickle

IRVING, Tex. – Hostess is introducing new flavors for the fall, including pumpkin spice and chocolate with “s’cream” filling, but their newest creation could have you excited or nauseated- peanut butter and pickles…together!

Hostess posted the new invention on their social media yesterday saying, “Only the real ones know about these 👀,” and people are having mixed reactions to it.

“I would eat these. Pickles, peanut butter and cake…what’s not to love!” said Amy. “You want to go bankrupt again? Because this is how you go bankrupt again.” said a Twitter user.

And, of course, people sent their fair share of gifs.

It is unclear if this will be a real product for sale. Another post by the company teased about a HoHo Whiskey.

Only time will tell if this combination snack will hit shelves near you.