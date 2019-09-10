“I thank God that I’m still alive,” Oklahoma couple takes in Bahamian brothers following Hurricane Dorian

TULSA, Okla. – Two brothers from the Bahamas are safe from the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian thanks to an Oklahoma couple.

Susan and Tom Vanderpool run a local non-profit, Vision for Children Charitable Foundation, making glasses for kids in the Bahamas.

Recently, they received a call from two brothers, 15-year-old Anton Pinder and 21-year-old Richard Delancy, Jr., saying they wanted to leave.

According to FOX 23, the brothers live on the Abaca Islands of the Bahamas, which was destroyed during Hurricane Dorian.

“I thank God that I’m still alive because most people lost their lives,” said Pinder.

Without hesitation, the couple said yes, and the brothers arrived in Tulsa Monday night.

The Vanderpools say the brothers will be living with them “as long as it takes.”

