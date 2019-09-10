× Man accused of fleeing from traffic stop, hiding in metro home after entering through doggie door

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and then hid in a metro home after getting through a doggie door.

On Monday, at around 7:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop near NW 36th and Grand Blvd.

Police say when they asked the passenger for his identity, he gave a false name.

As an officer went back to his vehicle, the man, identified by police as Alfred Smith, 41, fled from the vehicle.

During the foot chase, Smith allegedly ran through backyards and entered a home through a doggie door.

The homeowner told police he heard someone enter through the door and found Smith hiding, telling him to get out of the house.

Smith fled through the back door and was later taken into custody.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree burglary and obstructing an officer.