Man accused of leading Tulsa police on chase, crashing vehicle into tree

Posted 12:25 pm, September 10, 2019, by Tylor Campbell

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested on several complaints, including child endangerment, after leading police on a chase and then hitting a tree.

On Monday, at around 3 a.m., a Tulsa police officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

When the officer activated his lights to perform the traffic stop, the driver did not stop and fled from the officer.

Police say the vehicle was stolen and a short chase ended after the driver hit a tree.

According to Tulsa police, there were two passengers in the car, an adult female and a juvenile male.

The suspect, Tylor Campbell, was taken into custody and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on several complaints, including child endangerment, eluding and resisting arrest.

