Man arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching multiple children, Midwest City police say

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly molested multiple children over several years, Midwest City police say.

On Monday, a Midwest City police officer was asked to assist another officer on a child molestation case.

During the investigation, officers learned several children were inappropriately touched allegedly by 79-year-old Jerry Darrel Newman.

Police spoke with Newman who reportedly admitted to inappropriately touching six children, ages 4 through 17, while also sometimes watching pornography.

According to an affidavit, Newman allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching the children on several occasions, some more than a dozen times and over several years.

He reportedly told police he wanted to “get this off his chest” after being confronted about it by others.

Newman admitted to touching the victims a total of 48 times, Midwest City police say.

He was booked into the Midwest City Jail on Monday on 25 counts of lewd acts.