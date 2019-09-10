Man recovering from being shot after allegedly pulling gun on officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is recovering in the hospital after allegedly shooting at police and leading them on a pursuit.

Officials say it all started around midnight.

“An officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 7200 block of S. Western,” Capt. Larry Withrow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

According to police, as the officer approached the vehicle, the situation immediately escalated.

“The driver pulled a gun on the officer and the officer opened fire, discharging his weapon,” Withrow said.

Those bullets hit the driver, who was identified as Shelby Stanfield, but he still sped away from the scene.

“As they were traveling westbound on 59th Street, the driver fired upon the officer again and then threw the gun out of the vehicle,” Withrow said.

The driver then hit several curbs and crashed at S.W. 54th and Portland. That’s where he surrendered to police.

“There was also a passenger in the vehicle who was not injured in this incident,” Withrow said.

The officer wasn’t hurt either.

Police have not released the charges Stanfield will be facing. The officer who fired his weapon, Officer Tyler Arney, is on paid administrative leave.