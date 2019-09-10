“Maybe you’ll see me when I shoot you,” OKCPS, OKCPD investigate Snapchat threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Oklahoma City Police Department are investigating after racially-charged Snapchat threats concerning Capitol Hill Middle School surfaced last night on social media.

Since their discovery, a police report was filed and officers have opened an investigation into the threats. Officials say they believe the individual involved has been identified.

“We’re very thankful for all the parents that reached out to us and let us know that this threat was going on, on social media. We definitely encourage then to keep doing that anytime they see anything suspicious with their students and with any other students that they know, neighbors anything,” said Arely Martin, Manager of Media Relations OKCPS.

As a precaution, Oklahoma City Public Schools had extra security both inside and outside the school today.

“We do not believe it is a credible threat, but we investigate every threat as if it were. So we’re still looking into all of the students that are involved and getting all of the information that we need,” said Martin.

The investigation into the threats remains ongoing.

“The Oklahoma City Public Schools security team and the Oklahoma City Police Department are working together to identify the students involved in this threat,” she said.