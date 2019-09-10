OHP: Missing boater found safe in Sequoyah County

Posted 12:52 pm, September 10, 2019, by

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – A boater missing since Sunday has been found safe, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, a boater was reported missing after he was last seen at Kerr Lake on Sunday at around 5 p.m.

Troopers searched the area from the Applegate Marina up to I-40 and the Arkansas River, as well as surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, officials announced the boater was found from OHP’s aircraft at around 9:20 a.m.

He was found on his boat and said he was in good health, and had experienced some mechanical problems.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.