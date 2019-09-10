OHP: Missing boater found safe in Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – A boater missing since Sunday has been found safe, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to OHP, a boater was reported missing after he was last seen at Kerr Lake on Sunday at around 5 p.m.
Troopers searched the area from the Applegate Marina up to I-40 and the Arkansas River, as well as surrounding areas.
On Tuesday, officials announced the boater was found from OHP’s aircraft at around 9:20 a.m.
He was found on his boat and said he was in good health, and had experienced some mechanical problems.
Our aircraft division worked with Marine Enforcement this morning to rescue a boater on Robert S. Kerr Lake. The boater had been missing since Sunday. We located him from the air around 9:20 this morning. Way to go Trooper Eddie Rose and Trooper Rodney Copeland! pic.twitter.com/0KVKK70FNW
— OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) September 10, 2019