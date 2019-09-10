OHP: Missing boater found safe in Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – A boater missing since Sunday has been found safe, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, a boater was reported missing after he was last seen at Kerr Lake on Sunday at around 5 p.m.

Troopers searched the area from the Applegate Marina up to I-40 and the Arkansas River, as well as surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, officials announced the boater was found from OHP’s aircraft at around 9:20 a.m.

He was found on his boat and said he was in good health, and had experienced some mechanical problems.