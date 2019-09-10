OKCPD: Man fatally shot by officers killed his Army veteran wife before initiating deadly police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - New information surrounding a tragic murder of a woman and the shooting death of her alleged killer by officers. Police have identified the suspect as Quentin Broadus, and the woman police say he killed as his wife, Caleea Broadus.

"The suspect refused to stop and led officers on a car chase," said Capt. Larry Withrow with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The chase came to a dramatic end when police say he got out and pointed his gun at them.

But less than an hour earlier, police said he was the one doing the shooting.

"A domestic violence call involving a shooting," Capt. Withrow said. "An altercation had occurred between the suspect Quentin Broadus, and the victim."

Caleea Broadus was an army veteran and was corporal at the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center since July last year.

"She was very pleasant to be around, she was extremely willing to help out," said Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesperson Matt Elliott.

Police said she was shot and killed by her husband in the front of a home. She died soon after a witness called 911.

But they weren't the only ones home. Police said there were three children at the residence.

"I don't believe they witnessed the incident," Capt. Withrow said.

Now neighbors said they're ready to lend a hand to the family left with heartbreak.

"This is still very raw," said neighbor Ralph Crawford, "I mean, there are people still here in the neighborhood that don`t know quite what happened, and now as the facts are coming out and we`re learning more about what happened, it makes it a little more dramatic."