Oklahoma Highway Patrol major promoted to chief

OKLAHOMA CITY – A major with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will soon be the department’s chief.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Scully announced that he is promoting Major Brent Sugg to be the 28th Chief of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sugg first joined the OHP in 1999. Before he was a trooper, he was an officer with the Norman Police Department.

During his 20 year career with the OHP, Sugg has served as the commander of several divisions.

“Chief Sugg brings professional and proven leadership to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and he is widely respected throughout the agency,” said Commissioner Scully. “I look forward to working beside Chief Sugg as he takes command of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as the 28th Chief of the OHP.”

Recently, Sugg graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

“I’ve known Brent Sugg for nearly 20 years and he is a man of character and righteousness and I know him to be extremely competent and fair,” said Secretary of Public Safety Chip Keating. “I look forward to him working alongside Commissioner Scully in advancing Governor Stitt’s vision of Oklahoma being a top 10 state. I thank him for his continued service to our great state.”