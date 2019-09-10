Oklahoma teachers encouraged to apply for Thunder StatLab

OKLAHOMA CITY – The school year is underway, and Oklahoma teachers can now get a helping hand from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma teachers can now register their seventh and eighth-grade classrooms for the Thunder StatLab powered by Chesapeake Energy.

The educational program seeks to introduce students to statistics through fun and interactive Thunder-themed activities. The Thunder StatLab focuses on challenging students with monthly activities and allows them to learn the importance of stats through the game of basketball.

“We’re so excited to tip off a new year of Thunder StatLab and provide a hands-on way for students to learn the importance of statistics,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “Through these activities, we hope to provide students with unique and engaging opportunities to experience Thunder Basketball while creating a love for stats.”

Starting in October, five activities will be posted online for teachers to download and have their students complete.

Registered classrooms that complete and submit monthly activities will be entered to win a prize. Selected teachers will receive a pair of sneakers for every student in one class, and the classroom will receive $5,000 worth of technology upgrades.

“Encouraging innovative learning and curiosity is central to Chesapeake’s culture,” said Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler. “We are excited to continue to fuel the next generation of STEM leaders as we partner with the Thunder to help bring statistics to life for students across Oklahoma.”

The Thunder StatLab is available to only seventh and eighth-grade classrooms in the state of Oklahoma. To register your classroom for Thunder StatLab, click here.