Oklahoma woman reunited with class ring she lost 30 years ago

MCALESTER, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who lost her high school class ring three decades ago was stunned when it was returned to her.

Mary Walling said that it was 1982 when the class ring disappeared off her finger while she was swimming at Lake Carlton.

“I wore this ring everywhere I went, and I was proud of it,” Walling said.

She told KJRH that she couldn’t find it that day and was sure it was lost forever.

It sat in the water for years until Linda Watson’s husband took a stroll along Lake Carlton with a metal detector. Watson ultimately found two class rings that day.

They were able to find the other ring’s owner pretty quickly, but struggled to find Walling. As a result, they put it in a drawer and forgot about it.

The other day, Watson was cleaning out the drawer, found the ring, and decided to post it on Facebook. It didn’t take long for the power of social media to help reunite Walling with her ring.