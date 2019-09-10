OSBI asking for help following violent home invasion, robbery in Konowa

KONOWA, Okla. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a home invasion and robbery in Konowa.

Shortly after midnight on Sept. 8, emergency crews were called to a home in the 300 block of N. East St. in Konowa following a violent home invasion.

Investigators learned that two women and a man forced their way into the man’s home.

Once inside the home, the alleged suspects beat the victim and took several items from the house. The victim was ultimately taken to an Oklahoma City hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has an arrest warrant out of Seminole County for 19-year-old Autumn Jackson. Jackson, who is a suspect in the home invasion, is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, maiming and aggravated assault and battery.

If you know Jackson’s whereabouts or have information about the two other suspects, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.