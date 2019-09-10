OSBI, Hartshorne police looking for man missing since August

HARTSHORNE, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 27-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Robin Holloway, of Hartshorne, who was reported missing to police in August.

Holloway lives in Hartshorne and was reported missing by his family. He has not been seen or heard from since mid-August.

A picture or description of Holloway have not yet been provided.

If you have any information, call the Hartshorne Police Department at (918) 470-2292, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 423-5858, or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017. You can also email tips@osbi.ok.gov.