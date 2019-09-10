OSBI: Man charged with murder for death of 25-year-old woman

BOSWELL, Okla. – An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide in southeast Oklahoma.

Around midnight on Monday, the Choctaw County Communications Center received a 911 call about a shooting at a home in Boswell.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman outside of the home dead.

OSBI officials identified the victim as 25-year-old Rachell Jordan and say she was the victim of a homicide.

36-year-old John Stubbs was arrested at the scene on unrelated charges.

On Tuesday, he was charged with one count of first-degree murder in Jordan’s death.