Perkins PD, OSBI investigate suspicious death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS, Okla. - Perkins Police and OSBI are investigating a suspicious death after 29-year-old Jamie Bear was found dead inside her home Tuesday morning.

Neighbors tell News 4 they last saw her Saturday night.

Her co-workers at Café 33 just a half-mile away confirm she was last seen on her weekend shift.

Perkins Police were allegedly tipped off by a mysterious caller on their non-emergency line Tuesday morning.

An anonymous voice was on the other end of the phone saying a woman may be dead inside her apartment and that it could be related to drugs.

Police now calling Bear’s death suspicious.

It was a startling sight for a family living just three doors down.

“It was scary,” Jeri Owens said. “I have an 11-year-old.”

OSBI and police spent the day combing the crime scene inside and out including Bear’s car.

But in the backyard was a possible clue – a pile of men’s clothing along with a folder full of rap sheets, records, and drug tests for a man Bear has been arrested with in the past.

News 4 not naming the man because, although he was interviewed by police, they have not specifically said he is a suspect in the case.

For now, the small town is left with an unsettling amount of unanswered questions.

“I just freaked out because this is our home,” Owens said.

Police say Bear’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner to determine the official cause of death.