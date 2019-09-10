× PJ Masks Live! coming to Oklahoma City next year

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular Disney Junior animated series is coming to Oklahoma City next year!

“PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” will feature pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the series, as well as brand new music and a new adventure.

Catboy, Owlette and Gekko come to life with live performances to save the day from the villians, along with PJ Robot, who is new to the show.

The show is set for January 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $29.50.

Click here for more information.