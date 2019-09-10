× Police investigating SW Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight that left one injured.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, an officer made a traffic stop near SW 74th and Western.

Police say the suspect in the vehicle shot at the officer and the officer fired back, hitting the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene with a gunshot wound and fired a second shot, leading police on a chase.

The chase ended near SW 54th and Portland when the suspect crashed.

Police tell News 4 the suspect was taken to the hospital, listed as stable. A passenger was also in the vehicle and not injured.

Officials say during the chase, the suspect tossed a weapon from the car. Police are searching for the gun and spent shell casings.

The officer involved in the incident was not injured and placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.